BP plc 67.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 380 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 67.5% from the opening price of 226.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 230.6 points and decreased 256 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 583.41 GBX while the year low share price is currently 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 442.42 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 495.26. There are currently 873,100,206 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 67,105,561. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £48,163,043,612 GBP.

