BP plc 66.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 445 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 66.5% from today’s opening price of 267.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 193.8 points and decreased 208.1 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 452.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 498.29. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 64,546,280. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £50,012,281,551 GBP.

