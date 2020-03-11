BP plc 63.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 550 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 63.5% from today’s opening price of 336.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 128.3 points and decreased 126.75 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 466.90 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 503.32. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 56,088,219. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £67,463,759,167 GBP.

