BP plc 50% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘CONVICTION BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 750 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 50.0% from the opening price of 500 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 28.75 points and decreased 2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 583.41 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 461.15 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 494.60 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 524.96. There are currently 20,283,670,070 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 40,898,119. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £101,852,074,461 GBP.