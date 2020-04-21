BP plc 46.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 425 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 46.5% from the opening price of 290.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 33.2 points and decreased 200.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 369.94 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 470.19. There are currently 20,263,933,456 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 98,227,338. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £59,007,884,655 GBP.

