BP plc 27.1% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 27.1% from the opening price of 314.65 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 2.3 points and decreased 172.35 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 582.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 222.9 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 362.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 467.77. There are currently 20,263,933,456 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 94,912,102. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £64,696,024,661 GBP.

