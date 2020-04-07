BP plc 26.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 440 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 26.8% from today’s opening price of 347 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 28.8 points and decreased 154.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 398.02 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 480.13. There are currently 20,263,933,456 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 99,476,464. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £69,928,989,150 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn