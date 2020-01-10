BP plc 21.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 605 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.5% from today’s opening price of 498 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 34.75 points and increased 3.95 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 583.41 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 461.15 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 494.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 523.70. There are currently 20,348,712,351 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 41,220,551. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £101,853,153,534 GBP.