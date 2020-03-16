BP plc 2.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 275 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.9% from today’s opening price of 267.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 193.85 points and decreased 201.35 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 583.41 GBX while the year low share price is currently 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 457.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 499.76. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 62,464,740. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £52,098,691,672 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn