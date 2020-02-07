BP plc 13.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

BP plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 540 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.9% from today’s opening price of 474 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.3 points and decreased 33.3 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 452.7 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 485.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 515.55. There are currently 20,253,277,370 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 37,421,726. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £95,322,873,293 GBP.