BP plc 13.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by DZ Bank

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at DZ Bank. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set a target price of 280 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.6% from the opening price of 324 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.4 points and decreased 148 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 565.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 222.9 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 350.69 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 463.52. There are currently 20,263,933,456 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 87,192,574. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £67,693,016,854 GBP.

