BP plc 11.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Citigroup. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 340 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.5% from today’s opening price of 305 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 164.7 points and decreased 157.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 583.41 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 464.36 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 502.26. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 57,907,951. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £59,704,854,750 GBP.

