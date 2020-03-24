BP plc 11.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

BP plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. BP plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 300 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.5% from today’s opening price of 269 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 169.25 points and decreased 222.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 583.41 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4.82 GBX.

BP plc has a 50 day moving average of 428.04 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 490.92. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 75,693,929. Market capitalisation for LON:BP is £58,143,871,325 GBP.

