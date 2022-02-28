Twitter
BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

BP p.l.c. with ticker code (BP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 28 and has a mean target at 35.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.15 and the 200 day moving average is 27.42. The company has a market cap of $100,955m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bp.com

The potential market cap would be $121,305m based on the market concensus.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage. The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to wholesale and retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; and refining, supply, and trading of oil products, as well as operation of electric vehicle charging facilities. In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas; and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, as well as in advanced mobility, bio and low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

