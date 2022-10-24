BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

BP p.l.c. found using ticker (BP) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 31 with a mean TP of 36.71. With the stocks previous close at 30.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.83 and the 200 day MA is 30.35. The company has a market cap of $96,329m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bp.com

The potential market cap would be $114,220m based on the market concensus.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; and refining and trading of oil products, as well as operation of electric vehicle charging facilities. In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas; and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, as well as in advanced mobility, bio and low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.