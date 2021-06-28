Twitter
BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

BP p.l.c. with ticker code (BP) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 26.9 calculating the mean target price we have 32.24. Now with the previous closing price of 27.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 26.99 while the 200 day moving average is 24.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $92,149m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bp.com

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage. The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to wholesale and retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; and refining, supply, and trading of oil products, as well as operation of electric vehicle charging facilities. In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas; and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, as well as in advanced mobility, bio and low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

