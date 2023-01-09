BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

BP p.l.c. with ticker code (BP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 39.13. Now with the previous closing price of 33.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 34.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.24. The company has a market cap of $104,370m. Find out more information at: https://www.bp.com

The potential market cap would be $120,472m based on the market concensus.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; and refining and trading of oil products, as well as operation of electric vehicle charging facilities. In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas; and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, as well as in advanced mobility, bio and low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.