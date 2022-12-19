Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

BP p.l.c. with ticker code (BP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 34 calculating the mean target price we have 38.47. With the stocks previous close at 34.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.21 and the 200 day MA is 30.87. The market cap for the company is $104,474m. Find out more information at: https://www.bp.com

The potential market cap would be $117,243m based on the market concensus.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; and refining and trading of oil products, as well as operation of electric vehicle charging facilities. In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas; and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, as well as in advanced mobility, bio and low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

