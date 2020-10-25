BP p.l.c. – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

BP p.l.c. found using ticker (BP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 and has a mean target at 29.79. With the stocks previous close at 16.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.98. The company has a market cap of $53,430m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bp.com

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 3,000 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in wind sites. BP PLC was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

