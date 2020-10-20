Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 33.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.03 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.86. The market cap for the company is $3,822m. Find out more information at: http://www.boydgaming.com

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of July 28, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

