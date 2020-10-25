Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 33.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.77 and the 200 day moving average is 23.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,865m. Company Website: http://www.boydgaming.com

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of July 28, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn