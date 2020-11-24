Twitter
Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 42.36. With the stocks previous close at 37.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The day 50 moving average is 33.68 while the 200 day moving average is 26.23. The market cap for the company is $4,250m. Find out more information at: http://www.boydgaming.com

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

