Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 70 with a mean TP of 78.1. With the stocks previous close at 54.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The 50 day MA is 60.18 and the 200 day moving average is 58.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,958m. Visit the company website at: http://www.boydgaming.com

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.