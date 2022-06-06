Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 71 with a mean TP of 79.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.77. The market cap for the company is $6,508m. Company Website: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $8,650m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.