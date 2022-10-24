Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 59 and has a mean target at 68.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day MA is 53.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,711m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,554m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.