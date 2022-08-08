Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 72.45. With the stocks previous close at 55.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54 and the 200 day moving average is 60.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,793m. Company Website: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,562m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.