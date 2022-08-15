Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 59 and has a mean target at 72.45. With the stocks previous close at 56.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The day 50 moving average is 53.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,168m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,897m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.