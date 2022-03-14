Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 82.82. Now with the previous closing price of 64.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The day 50 moving average is 64.26 and the 200 day MA is 62.11. The company has a market cap of $7,215m. Find out more information at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $9,238m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.