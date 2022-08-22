Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 72.45. Now with the previous closing price of 57.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.3. The company has a market cap of $5,967m. Find out more information at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,533m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.