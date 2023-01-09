Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 54 with a mean TP of 68. With the stocks previous close at 55.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 57.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,868m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,212m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.