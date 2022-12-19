Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 54 and has a mean target at 68. With the stocks previous close at 57.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.97 and the 200 day MA is 56.98. The company has a market cap of $5,962m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,041m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.