Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 68.08. Now with the previous closing price of 58.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 57.72 while the 200 day moving average is 56.02. The company has a market cap of $6,098m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,116m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.