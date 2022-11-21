Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 62 and has a mean target at 68.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day MA is 53.76 and the 200 day moving average is 57.86. The market cap for the company is $6,291m. Company Website: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,301m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.