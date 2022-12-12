Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 54 with a mean TP of 67.77. Now with the previous closing price of 58.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,121m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,040m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.