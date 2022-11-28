Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation found using ticker (BYD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 67.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.16 and the 200 day moving average is 57.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,290m. Visit the company website at: https://www.boydgaming.com

The potential market cap would be $7,136m based on the market concensus.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.