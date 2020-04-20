Boxlight Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 267.6% Upside

Boxlight Corporation found using ticker (BOXL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 267.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.63 and the 200 day MA is 1.24. The market cap for the company is $10m. Company Website: http://investors.boxlight.com

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

