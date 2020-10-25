Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

Box found using ticker (BOX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 25.71. Now with the previous closing price of 16.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.48 and the 200 day moving average is 18.03. The market cap for the company is $2,583m. Find out more information at: http://www.box.com

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, education, and life sciences industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn