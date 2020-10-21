Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.4% Upside

Box with ticker code (BOX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 24 and has a mean target at 25.71. Now with the previous closing price of 17.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,585m. Company Website: http://www.box.com

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, education, and life sciences industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn