Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

Box found using ticker (BOX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 24 with a mean TP of 25.71. With the stocks previous close at 17.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 48.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.09 while the 200 day moving average is 17.92. The market cap for the company is $2,738m. Company Website: http://www.box.com

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, education, and life sciences industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn