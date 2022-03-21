Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Box with ticker code (BOX) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 29.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day MA is 25.93 and the 200 day MA is 25.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,270m. Find out more information at: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,521m based on the market concensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.