Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

Box with ticker code (BOX) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 28 with a mean TP of 32.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.8 and the 200 day moving average is 27.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,854m. Find out more information at: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,579m based on the market concensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.