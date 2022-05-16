Twitter
Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Box found using ticker (BOX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 25 and has a mean target at 32.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.99 and the 200 day moving average is 26.33. The company has a market cap of $4,112m. Visit the company website at: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,873m based on the market concensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

