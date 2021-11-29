Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Box with ticker code (BOX) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 19 with a mean TP of 28.63. With the stocks previous close at 24.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.27 and the 200 day MA is 23.73. The company has a market cap of $3,616m. Visit the company website at: http://www.box.com

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.