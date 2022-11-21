Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Box with ticker code (BOX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41 and 27.4 with the average target price sitting at 33.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 27.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,062m. Company Website: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,758m based on the market concensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

