Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Box found using ticker (BOX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 27.4 with a mean TP of 33.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The day 50 moving average is 27.41 and the 200 day MA is 27.59. The market cap for the company is $4,130m. Find out more information at: https://www.box.com

The potential market cap would be $4,721m based on the market concensus.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.