Box – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Box with ticker code (BOX) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 28.63. With the stocks previous close at 25.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The day 50 moving average is 25.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,730m. Visit the company website at: http://www.box.com

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net and changed its name to Box in November 2011. Box was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.