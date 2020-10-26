Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Boston Properties with ticker code (BXP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 146 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 103.82. Now with the previous closing price of 77.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.97 while the 200 day moving average is 88.03. The market cap for the company is $12,088m. Company Website: http://www.bostonproperties.com

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 195 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn