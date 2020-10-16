Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Boston Properties with ticker code (BXP) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 146 and 87 with the average target price sitting at 103.82. Now with the previous closing price of 79.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The 50 day MA is 83.95 and the 200 day MA is 88.53. The market cap for the company is $12,213m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bostonproperties.com

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 195 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn