Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Boston Properties found using ticker (BXP) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 65 with a mean TP of 78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 69.38 and the 200 day MA is 88.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,161m. Find out more information at: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $12,223m based on the market concensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.