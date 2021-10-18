Boston Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Boston Properties with ticker code (BXP) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 109 and has a mean target at 123.8. With the stocks previous close at 116.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 112.5 and the 200 day moving average is 113.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,254m. Find out more information at: http://www.bostonproperties.com

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.